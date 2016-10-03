Throwing your first big party can be intimidating. Graduating to a large group from a haphazardly thrown-together birthday bash {“BYOB, guys”} is easier to do than you think. Here are five of our favourite bars and restaurants in Mumbai that you can head to for some good deals for your next big bash. {And you can get your party-wear ready too.}
Go Big Or Go Home: Bars With The Best Deals For A Blowout Of A Party
The Little Door
The Little Door in Andheri West has packages starting as low as INR 1,500 with unlimited food and alcohol. They have two sections – either of them can be booked for a minimum of 60 and maximum of 100 guests. The package is unlimited and is applicable for four hours, which is a bit of a bummer considering it takes time to warm up to a party. But since they also have karaoke facilities, maybe the four hours will be worth the investment.
The basic package includes six starters and IMFL and a domestic package that will serve eight starters, main course and IMFL {including cocktails and sangria}. There are upgraded packages as well, with premium alcohol and additional variety of food. If it’s an exclusive booking then you can choose the music to your liking as well {blast out Beiber or choose jazz – your call}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
True Tramm Trunk
True Tramm Trunk doesn’t offer any kind of discounts, however they have special packages that can be customised according to any occasion {birthdays, bachelor parties, turtle naming ceremony, and so on}. Their private dining room can accommodate anywhere between 50-100 people, if booked exclusively.
Packages start at INR 1,800 per head {not inclusive of taxes} and vary according to the package that is picked.True Tramm Trunk serves mainly continental and finger food like Drunken Bhel, cheese-stuffed Bhavnagri chillies and the ultimate comfort food – Maggi.
When it comes to the hooch, they serve a range of their signature trunk cocktails that are inspired by desi liquor. Some of the trunk cocktails are Laila, Gulaabo, Santra, Jagdhari No. 1, and Tadi {we’re also fans of their Long Island Iced Tea}. They have a choice of craft beers on tap and domestic as well as imported liquor. The people hosting can’t choose the music as only one section of the bar can be rented out at a time. However, they have an in-house DJ who plays a range of tunes that include house, electronic and even Bollywood.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Eddies Bistro
Eddie’s curates special packages as per the guests’ requirements – they customise the packages accordingly. The venue can accommodate 100 people easily but they don’t entertain party requests on the weekend. Serving domestic and imported spirits, and modern European eats {we especially like their affordable burgers}, they don’t accept requests for Bollywood music {they don’t have appropriate licenses for the same} so refrain if you want to do a nineties Hindi throwback and dance to Sukhbir.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Raasta
With a capacity of 400 people that is comfortably spread over 2 floors, Raasta Bombay is the newest addition to the Mumbai nightlife roster. Their standard packages start at INR 2,000 with a minimum guarantee of 20 guests.
They have IMFL, mid-range and top-shelf imported liquor available. Their signature “bongtails” served in a bong, such as Purple Haze, White Rhino and Emerald Jack can be served while you dance your ass off.
In terms of food, their menu has a majority of Caribbean specialties such as the Caribbean Chicken Strips and Caribbean Chicken Curry. If you book the entire venue, you have the option to choose your own music. However, they don’t do the same for a small party since they pre-plan their programming a lot in advance. We’ll probably host a ‘Pastafarian’ {may the sauce be with you} party here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Global Fusion
Global Fusion, the oriental eatery in Link Square Mall takes the cake with its deals. We inquired about their banquet hall with a capacity of 70 people to host a birthday party on a Saturday and they gave us an offer we couldn’t refuse.
An all-inclusive deal with only food at INR 1,340 per person and the package including food and alcohol at INR 2,000 per person {we bargained and got them down to INR 2,000}. They serve oriental – mainly Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisines. They’ll also provide a DJ for a charge of INR 5,000 who’ll play whatever you want. Although they need a minimum guarantee of 30 people, we’ll take it for the lucrative deals they cut us {they threw in a Sushi counter towards the end}.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
