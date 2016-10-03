Go Big Or Go Home: Bars With The Best Deals For A Blowout Of A Party

The Little Door in Andheri West has packages starting as low as INR 1,500 with unlimited food and alcohol. They have two sections – either of them can be booked for a minimum of 60 and maximum of 100 guests. The package is unlimited and is applicable for four hours, which is a bit of a bummer considering it takes time to warm up to a party. But since they also have karaoke facilities, maybe the four hours will be worth the investment.

The basic package includes six starters and IMFL and a domestic package that will serve eight starters, main course and IMFL {including cocktails and sangria}. There are upgraded packages as well, with premium alcohol and additional variety of food. If it’s an exclusive booking then you can choose the music to your liking as well {blast out Beiber or choose jazz – your call}.