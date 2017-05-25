You Can Stay Here: This 19th Century Bungalow In Mahabaleshwar Has A Private Forest

img-gallery-featured
Homestays

Glenogle Bungalow

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Sassoon Road, Distt. Satara, Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

image-map-default

What Is It?

A Scottish bungalow that can house up to 15 people, Glenogle Bungalow is a charming estate nestled in the valley. One of the first bungalows to have been built around the 1840s, it was home to Captain George Simpson of Bombay Esquire.

It has four master bedrooms and one children’s room. It can accommodate around 10-15 people with extra beds. The property features furniture from the 19th century and has its own forest for you to take a stroll in. The tariff per night is INR 30,000 {inclusive of taxes} and it also includes breakfast. Now that is an amazing deal.

In addition to the facilities like air-conditioned rooms, attached bathrooms, safety lockers, free Wi-fi, an electric fireplace and satellite TV, they also have a bee-keeping farm. The farm produces organically made honey products lie lip balms {INR 100}, saffron honey {INR 210} and olive oil {INR 111}.

Where Is It?

About 250 kms from Mumbai, the nearest airport is Pune {120 kms away}. The nearest hill station is Panchgani.

How Do I Get There?

There are buses that ply from Mumbai and you’ll reach Mahabaleshwar in 6 hours. You can also drive down to the this beautiful town. Trains ply from Pune to Wathar which is 60 kms away.

What's Unique About It?

It’s aesthetically pleasing and did you not hear about the personal forest? This would make for a great family get-together destination or to take some night off with your girlies.

Don't Leave Home Without...

Snacks, clothing and monsoon gear, if you’re travelling during the season.

Visit their website here.

#LBBTip

They’re entirely booked till the end of this month,so make your calls soon to secure a booking. The bookings are confirmed only after you transfer them the entire amount.

Homestays

Glenogle Bungalow

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Sassoon Road, Distt. Satara, Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

image-map-default