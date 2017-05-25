You Can Stay Here: This 19th Century Bungalow In Mahabaleshwar Has A Private Forest

A Scottish bungalow that can house up to 15 people, Glenogle Bungalow is a charming estate nestled in the valley. One of the first bungalows to have been built around the 1840s, it was home to Captain George Simpson of Bombay Esquire.

It has four master bedrooms and one children’s room. It can accommodate around 10-15 people with extra beds. The property features furniture from the 19th century and has its own forest for you to take a stroll in. The tariff per night is INR 30,000 {inclusive of taxes} and it also includes breakfast. Now that is an amazing deal.

In addition to the facilities like air-conditioned rooms, attached bathrooms, safety lockers, free Wi-fi, an electric fireplace and satellite TV, they also have a bee-keeping farm. The farm produces organically made honey products lie lip balms {INR 100}, saffron honey {INR 210} and olive oil {INR 111}.