Seize The Clay: Get Your Fix Of Handcrafted Pottery & Ceramics At The Potter's Place

Potter's Place in Mahim is where artist Shalan Dere likes expressing herself through her favourite medium, clay. A self-taught potter, she offers all sorts of workshops in wheel and hand pottery. The studio is also the place where you can buy ceramic figurines, decorative tiles, wall murals, bowls, mugs, leaf-shaped plates, in signature earth colours and glazes in shades of greens, browns and blues.

What's really interesting is that she conducts workshops on alternate firing techniques like raku, sawdust and even sagger firing in the studio that's located in her garden. You'll find handmade dinner plates, glasses, mugs, sculptures, bowls, cases and more with the price ranging from INR 50 to INR 3,500.

