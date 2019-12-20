Two Free Trials, Great Offers & More Reasons We're Heading To Powerhouse Gym

Always been wanting to hit the gym to get that perfectly toned bod like your favourite actor? Then Powerhouse Gym might just be a good pick. We’ve heard a bunch of good things about the gym, especially the fact that the atmosphere inside is super comfortable and motivating, and the trainers are both dedicate dto getting you fit and are helpful.

They offer various programs such as personal training, cardio training, strength training, cross-functional training and special curated weight loss programs too. They also offer two free trials if you book through Fitternity, and their monthly membership comes to INR 5,725, while the per session cost is INR 500. Till March 31, they’re running a special offer for women at the Juhu outlet, where the ladies can avail the annual membership for INR 12,000. Click here to check out their website and here to book through Fitternity.