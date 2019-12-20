Shimmery Jumpsuits, Satin Tops Or Polka Dresses: This Boutique Has It All

Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar, we were told, is a hidden gem. And when we stumbled upon Prink Fit, a cutesy clothing store (where we loved everything), we knew why the area's labelled as that. Prink Fit has everything that a millennial girl who loves to bling it for parties would need. There are dresses in solid block colours, geometrical patterns, and polka dots from INR 1,500 onward. There are leather jackets in basics like brown and black, jumpsuits in matte and shimmery texture (INR 2,000 onward), statement shorts and dungarees (INR 700 onward), casual kurtis (INR 1,000 onward) amongst a plethora of other things. The store also sells customised gifts like phone covers (INR 199 onward), keychains (INR 200 onward), and passport covers (INR 549) onward so if you'd like to get any of these made for yourself or the bestie, you know where to come.