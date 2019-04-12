This is an awesome quite place amidst the cacophony of the office hub of Mumbai city. A recommendable place for private events, launches, workshops etc. They have a lineup of programmes from different genres for the entire month. Movie screenings and special curated pop-ups & events also happen at Levi's Lounge
Raise The Bar & Watch Oscar Winning Films At This Hidden Gem In Lower Parel
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Comments (0)