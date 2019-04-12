Raise The Bar & Watch Oscar Winning Films At This Hidden Gem In Lower Parel

Event Venues

Levi's Lounge

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.5

Mathurdas Mills Compound, Unit 2, New Mahalaxmi Silk Mills Premises, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This is an awesome quite place amidst the cacophony of the office hub of Mumbai city. A recommendable place for private events, launches, workshops etc. They have a lineup of programmes from different genres for the entire month. Movie screenings and special curated pop-ups & events also happen at Levi's Lounge

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

