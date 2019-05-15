Rajmachi Fireflies Camping

Watch thousands of fireflies glow before the monsoon begins located near Lonavala, Rajmachi Fort is popular with trekker and camping enthusiasts. Adventure seekers can trek at night from Lonavala or Climb up via Karjat Kondhane village. Fireflies die once monsoon starts after completing life cycle ie twinkling and finding a match, mating and laying eggs. There are options for camping and homestay available at Rajmachi. You can explore the two forts Shirvardhan and Manoranjan ideally around sunrise for a panoramic view of Lonavala. Pro tip evening visits and night stay are banned by ASI at Shirvardhan and Manoranjan