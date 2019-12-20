Get The Cheesiest Nachos Ever At This All-Veg Eatery In Kandivali West

Red Indian Sizzlers is a vegetarian-only restaurant serving some appetizing sizzlers and other delights!

Red Indians Sizzlers is a typical family restaurant, with a decent ambience. The food though is good. They have a variety of options for both sizzlers and pastas.

I have to give a special shout-out to the nachos and cheese. That is a must-try here. They serve it with an insane quantity of cheese, and it’s so delicious. If you’re ordering a sizzler, try the hearts on fire.