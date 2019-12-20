If you love nachos and sizzlers, then you should head to Red Indian Sizzlers in Kandivali West right away.
Get The Cheesiest Nachos Ever At This All-Veg Eatery In Kandivali West
Red Indian Sizzlers is a vegetarian-only restaurant serving some appetizing sizzlers and other delights!
Red Indians Sizzlers is a typical family restaurant, with a decent ambience. The food though is good. They have a variety of options for both sizzlers and pastas.
I have to give a special shout-out to the nachos and cheese. That is a must-try here. They serve it with an insane quantity of cheese, and it’s so delicious. If you’re ordering a sizzler, try the hearts on fire.
They serve some hearty banana, chocolate and blueberry milkshakes.
Finding a parking spot could be a little tedious. The restaurant is crowded during weekends hence a prior reservation is recommended.
Check out Madhur’s blog, The Foodie Battle, here.
