Mumbai Women Reveal The Non-Judgmental Gynaecologists They Swear By

Discussing reproductive health in India comes with an attached stigma, especially for the unmarried women. Wherein it should be an open dialogue, taboo takes form, even within the walls of medical practitioners.

For an Indian woman to go to a gynaecologist and not just be judged is like finding that rare sea shell on a beach, it’s a matter of luck. No more, as we spoke to a few married and single ladies based in Mumbai, and got their recommended gynaecologist on board. They’re reliable, non-judgmental and easy to talk to.