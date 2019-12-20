The stylists are friendly and enjoy talking, the music is nice & up-tempo, the haircuts are flawless and comparatively affordable. They also give you free drinks {non-alcoholic} while you get your haircut - that's a big plus for me.
Savio John Pereira's Salon In Bandra Offers Great & Comparatively Affordable Haircuts
Located in a tiny Bandra gully, the location is the only negative point the salon has. For SJP first timers, it may be a little hard to find even with Google Maps.
Ask for Michelle, she is one of the best and most friendly stylists at SJP. Make an appointment at least two days in advance if your planning to go on a weekend. If Savio himself is in, see if you can get him to cut your hair. He is an expert and is also hair stylist to most celebrities. Also his fee is a very interesting "Pay as you like".
