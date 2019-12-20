We stumbled upon The Upper Deck Resort in Lonavala and we can safely say that it offers the most splendid view of the Valvan reservoir while being surrounded by the gorgeousness of the Rajmachi Fort.

Located 2,500 ft above sea level overlooking the Valvan Reservoir and the Rajmachi Fort, this resort is just a two-hour drive from the city. It’s about 3km from the Lonavala bus stop and railway station, in case you plan to take either of the other two transport means.

The resort is surrounded by lush greens covers, beauty of the Rajmachi Fort and the stunning Valvan reservoir, and there’s nothing to not like about it. We could spend hours just watching the day pass, hear the birds chirping and listen to the sound of the water. Beautiful is the only way we can describe this resort. And there’s so much to do here.

While living in the midst of nature, one can take small, quick and beautiful treks to the nearby Rajmachi Fort, Visapur Fort, Lohgad Fort, Valvan Dam, Bushi Dam, Pawna Dam, Tungarali Dam, or visit the famous Buddhist caves Karla, Bhaja and Bedsa, Ryewood Park, MTDC Water Park and even go boating or see the Bhimashankar Temple. The beauty of the Western Ghats is surely mesmering and captivating.

The resort has a swimming pool and an open-air jacuzzi, a spa, health club, children’s play area and a fully functional restaurant too.

They have multiple stay options such as a deluxe room and cottages. Prices range from approx 5,000 to 7,800 per night depending on the season, for a Deluxe Room. They have several packages for these rooms depending upon your requirement and their availability. You can opt for a variety of packages inclusive or exclusive of meals (breakfast is included), discounts at the spa, access to the resort amenities and is exclusive of the taxes.

But note that their rooms get booked really quickly. And you need to reserve your spot as soon as you can.

