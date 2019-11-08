This Brand Has Customised, Hand-Painted Footwear & Jackets You Must Bag

Shoes Your Daddy (plus points for puns, always) does custom-made high tops, sneakers and lace-ups with designs hand-painted on them. While we've seen our fair share of hand-painted goods, Shoes Your Daddy seems to be acing the artistry!

Lifelike portraits of Arya Stark, Suppandi and Courage The Cowardly Dog aside, they've also got beautifully done galaxy sneakers, Aztec prints and dainty cherry blossom designs, too!

We're also loving the fact that you can choose to have normal sneakers, high tops, and slip ons, too! Not a shoe person? Get jackets and stoles painted, if that's your vibe.

The best part, though, is that they're happy to customize a pair for you! Got an inside joke that deserves a pictorial homage? Reach out to Shoes Your Daddy, and we're pretty sure they'll do it justice!