Silver Beach Cafe Juhu Introduces An All New Modern Breakfast Menu

The typical Mumbai breakfast, often something fast & may be greasy. On your way to work or at the office. It’s not easy to find something appetising, much less beautiful, in the morning rush. That’s why Silver Beach Cafe, has taken to introducing an all-day modern breakfast menu (available on dine-in & delivery) that is satisfying & wholesome, healthy yet delicious all at once. Even a classic breakfast lover may not be able to resist this twist on their new age or modern-day breakfast items. Presenting to you Silver Beach Cafe’s All-Day Modern Breakfast Menu – a delightful soiree that promises to tickle your taste buds with their varied contemporary breakfast dishes. Giving Mumbai a much-needed taste of wholesome breakfast food - all day long. Call it breakfast or brinner (breakfast for dinner). The menu includes delectable baked eggs (the shakshouka), a nutritious chia seed pudding filled with natural goodness alongside the famous acai berry bowl; a Breakfast salad of Free Range Poached Egg, Sautéed kale, broccoli, pumpkin purée ,toasted pumpkin seeds, parmesan shaves & lemon-mirin dressing.. amongst many such other modern-day breakfast inventions. Ditch the eggs & try the Power bowl. This may just be our favourite; made with sliced avocado, sweet potato and delicious lentils - this one keeps you full for long & is a new way to start the day Syesha Kapoor, Associate Director of Silver Beach Café, says, “We realised that our guest today wants to enjoy healthy breakfast contemporary foods at all parts of the day, but they also need variety with a new age modern-day outlook on breakfast. So here we are, curating this menu to cater to the demands of the new-age customer.” The menu is curated by Silver Beach’s culinary director Rohan D Souza, assisted by Silver Beach’s head chef - Vincy Rebello. Must-Try: Buttermilk waffle and in-house lemon curd, The Acai protein bowl, Chili scrambled eggs with sambal paste.