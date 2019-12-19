Take A Seat At This Oshiwara Cafe To Play Out Your Euro Trip Fantasies

Start your day with a scrumptious breakfast at The Homemade Cafe, with its European vibes, pretty interiors and a lovely collection of books to read and chill with.

On first look, it’s easy to fall in love with this cafe, decked up with bougainvilleas blooming on bright blue exteriors, just like Covent Garden on a sunny London afternoon. The cafe has a very European vibe – think open-air quaint French cafes. Cozy and snug, the cafe’s walls are adorned with quirky posters and photos.

The unique bit about the cafe, however, is how the menu and bill is served in books. You read that right – they’ll serve the bill in our favourite classics such as To Kill A Mockingbird and The Catcher In The Rye. The breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays which is served from 10am to 12.30pm is really inviting. Get your classic eggs Benedict, pancakes, french toast and smoothies to start the day. Try their quinoa salad and chicken Caesar salad, and the vegetarian lasagna as well.

They also have a fondue section {how very Dutch of them} so if you’d like a cheesy time {puns aside} go for the classic cheese fondue. For the curry lovers, we decided to indulge in a delicious Sri Lankan curry. End your dining out with a sweet touch of their banoffee pie . The menu offers only limited options to choose from so we went for a regular peach iced tea and cold coffee – both just about right to compliment our dishes and also a cool thirst quencher.