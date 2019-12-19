High On Heels: From Rainwear Shoes To Floral Sneakers, This Shoe Shop In Matunga Has It All

If you’re that kind of shopper who prefers shopping all under one roof rather than strolling through different ones – we’ve found something that might interest you. Heels, flats, sneakers, juttis and rainwear - Blossom Feet in Matunga East literally has shoes for every occasion and for every type. Having explored this store during the monsoons their display and entrance was stocked with rainwear shoes in different pastel shades. Starting from INR 700, these sturdy waterproof shoes are sure to save you from the mess (or a bad fall) during the rainy days. Walk further into the store and you’ll find organised sections demarcated according to your need and type. There’s a section for daily casuals, office wear, party wear, adventure etc. We loved their collection for party and Indian wear which included shiny diamond studded heels, metal stripped ones and gold bordered ones. The range of these start from INR 900. The best part about this collection is that they strike a perfect balance to suit both Indian and Western looks. Our favourite pick from the store were a pair of Indo-western black juttis with cute mirror work on them and pretty faux black fur on it. You can buy these at INR 1,400. Looking for a pair for casual wear which are both trendy and comfy? They’ll be happy to assist you with chappals and sandals which best suit your feet and need. The range for these shoes start from INR 700. And for the sneaker heads, they have something for you as well. From black and white ones to pastel shades like pink and blue and from printed ones to plain ones – you’ll find these in the last section of the store. The range of these quirky sneakers start from INR 999. We’d say they’ll look best when paired with a demin dress or a skirt.