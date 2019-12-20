Pastel Hues, Fine Detailing & Simplicity: We're In Love With This Ethnic Brand

Hate blingy Indian wear with bright colours, lots of sequins or simply an outfit where there's too much happening? Well, to end this struggle we'd suggest you say hello to Style Drive. Scroll through their collection and you'll spot a lot of cute pastel hues like pink, light blue, yellow etc. So, if you're still not over the pastel trend, their collection is something you should totally try.

The collection mainly comprises of chic and minimal lehenga, anarkalis and offbeat Indo-western pieces. So, whether you're hunting for an elegant outfit for your best friend's sangeet or an Indo-western gown for a fancy cocktail party - this brand is sure to end your traditional woes. However, if you have something particular in mind, in terms of fabrics, designs or patterns, petite fitting, etc. you can get your outfit customized as well.