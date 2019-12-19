Style It Up At This Blowdry Bar In Bandra!

Crafted for the busy woman on the go, Dryfix is a blowout and styling bar in trendy Pali Hill, Bandra. This concept beauty salon specialises in blowdry and styling techniques with a menu that's got Priyanka Borkar, Alia Bhatts' stylists' stamp all over it!

The salon offers three kinds of services. Let's break 'em up for you!

1. Quick Fix: This service priced at INR 500 is about as fuss-free as you can get. It's a no wash, no heat stylish sesh that promises to have your hair looking fab for that last-minute event.

2. Classic Fix priced at INR 975 includes a hair wash for when you have a bit more time on your hands. A classic wash and blowdry, they'll do up your hair in a range of simple styles like iron curls, soft waves, or bold braid.

3. Pro Fix is priced at INR 1750 for when you need to go glam for an event or a special occasion. This includes a hair wash and a pro styling sesh where you can get that party look to up your style game. You can choose from a styled bun, sleek straight hair, retro-styled Hollywood waves and an oh-so-chic curled braid.

Prices are excluding GST so do be prepared for that addition to the bill. What we appreciate is the fact that everything is fixed price: whether you have long or short hair, and whichever stylist you opt for, the price of treatment is exactly the same.

So, next time you're looking for a quick fix to your frizzy hair - we see you there Monsoon humidity! - go ahead and walk in or book an appointment at Dryfix. We think founders Divya Sabanayagam and Anjali Merchant may have found a recipe for fuss-free and chic hair, and we can't wait to check 'em out. What about you?