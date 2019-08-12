Sujata & Sanjay At Bandra Is The Place For Custom-Made Designer Wear!

There will always be occasions in life that demand that you look your OTT best. And then there will be some occasions that’ll demand that you look like royalty. For those, bookmark this store. Started by a designer pair (Sujata and Sanjay, that is), this shop near Pali Naka isn’t one you can miss easily - the glitzy interior will beckon you long before you enter. Pretty IG-famous, this label will dress you up with bejewelled textures, flowy silhouettes,experimental designs and cuts, and so many different types of fabrics and finishes… While taking your taste and aspirations into complete consideration. This one’s probably not for the budget shopper, but for the person who’s happy to invest in their sartorial choices. We loved the use of lovely offbeat silhouettes for things that can be a little drab and monotonous - saari blouses. We spotted beautiful bell sleeved ones with applique work on them, cold-shoulder blouses, and many lovely skirt and top combos that are perfect for Diwalis, engagements and weddings. While certain super detailed, super opulent pieces can even cost a lakh, the range starts at INR 8,000 or so, and we’re sure you’ll be able to add a characteristic touch to your wardrobe with a piece that’ll have you turning heads… And that’s priceless, no?