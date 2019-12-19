Take Your Loved Ones To This Restaurant For Some Delicious Burmese Cuisine

Cafes

BusaGo

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

FIFC Building, Ground Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Busago is a very quaint place in BKC and it makes up for those who yearn for an authentic Burmese meal! This place serves only Burmese cuisine and they are quite wholesome and delicious. The quantity is quite a lot for one and sumptuous too! Soups are great and filling and their desserts are worth a try! The staff gives you the perfect recommendations according to your needs and taste.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

