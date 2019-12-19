Busago is a very quaint place in BKC and it makes up for those who yearn for an authentic Burmese meal! This place serves only Burmese cuisine and they are quite wholesome and delicious. The quantity is quite a lot for one and sumptuous too! Soups are great and filling and their desserts are worth a try! The staff gives you the perfect recommendations according to your needs and taste.
Take Your Loved Ones To This Restaurant For Some Delicious Burmese Cuisine
