The Queen of Maharashtra: Have You Visited This Underrated Hill Station?

Nicknamed the Queen of Maharashtra, Amboli is an underrated hill station that Mumbaikars just don’t seem to know enough about. Getting here can take upto 7 hours 50 minutes by the road. However, if you’d prefer the beautiful railway route, the nearest station is Sawantwadi, which is also the nearest city to Amboli. From thereon, you can either take a bus, or get a local autorickshaw to Amboli. It’s a quaint hill station, thriving during the monsoon, against the backdrop of the Vengurla – Belgaum highway.

Amboli, unlike other hill stations still offers that classic untouched beauty, misty hills and a way to skip the madness that comes attached with living in the city. It is known primarily for its lush, thick rainforests and is, in fact, one of the few places in the Western Ghats to receive more than average amount of rainfall. The result is beautiful flora and fauna and the Nangartas Falls.

Amboli also has a fascinating history. Fed by the river Hiranyakshi, the station also hosts a gorgeous and ancient Shiva temple, the Hiranyakeshwar temple which is flocked by tourists and locals alike. Amboli, in that aspect, offers a really exquisite panoramic view of the Sahyadri hill range and is an ideal getaway for the nature-seeking Mumbaikar.

If you’d like to stay here overnight, we suggest checking out the Amboli MTDC resort for an affordable and comfortable stay starting at INR 1,300 a night. However, if you’re looking to splurge a bit more, Nisarg Family Resort is an idyllic and peaceful resort run by a Konkani family, who’ve been at the helm of the resort for decades now. To make a booking, mail nisargfamilyresort@gmail.com.

For the quintessential touristy checklist, make a pit-stop to Madhavgad Fort, Parikshit Point (which is the highest peak in Amboli), and of course the Hiranyakeshi temple.