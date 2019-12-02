Book This Beautiful Stay For Your Next Weekend Getaway!

Shetty farms are 20 mins away from Dahanu station inside the lush and hills of Dahanu with a Prime Villa, inhouse hill, the occupied lake area, amazing hospitality and about 60 acres of lush land to explore. They have their farm with animals, cattle, campsite, farm site and rain dance site as well. The Villa is huge and can accommodate 20-25 people in their 3 large rooms with large bathrooms and a pool. The bathrooms are huge with jacuzzi. There is a continuous flow of water from the dam nearby so there is no shortage of water here. The electricity is continuous and they have back up generators as well. Even though the farm is in the interiors, their rooms are air-conditioned and cleaned regularly and they provide with essentials as well. They have in-house cooks that cook veg and non-veg for 4 times of the day. So you get a wholesome variety of food for breakfast, lunch, snack tea and dinner times. The kitchen and food are also organic, local and most importantly tasty and clean with 4-5 portions of food in every meal. The pool is also big, very clean and maintained well. The poolside can be used for a pool party as they have huge speakers for the pool party and rain dance party. They have a huge hall too with a large projected to screen with all the channels. They have their campsite for people who want to arrange for camps and come here in bulk. They have a superior lake area covered in the property which has boats and rafts which gives a different experience. The place has unmatched views and is picturesque for photography and videography. For example, the view that you get when you wake up in your room will be like hills on one side - lake and pool on the other. The best part was their overall and wholesome experience that they provide at the perfect cost. So get in your family and friends here and have an amazing experience