This New Place In Andheri Is Perfect For Your Dates With Your Partner!

Also, The Little Door serves amazing hookahs and drinks! Went here with my group on a Saturday evening to chill for a while. The ambience, the decor, the drinks served, the hookah, we just loved it all! For drinks, we ordered: 1. Rose wine Sangria: My favourite! This never disappoints ♥️ 2. Whiskey based cocktail: We asked the bartender to make a drink whiskey-based and he gave us. and it was just soo lit! Loved the whiskey! 3. All night long: This was a whiskey and Kahlua based cocktail, with the flavour of espresso and chocolate! Omggg! 4. Ginger Beer: This was a virgin drink made up of ginger and honey. A perfect drink for sore throat. We then ordered a salad - Horiatiki. This was quite amazing. It had cucumber, bell peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, lettuce and feta cheese. Too healthy and too yummy! For starters, we ordered: 1. Baby Bravas: Potato lovers don't miss out on this! Baked baby potatoes smothered with salsa brava and garlic aioli and served with mayo. Potatoes were so so delicious! This dish was a star for me! 2. Broccoli: Yoghurt marinated broccoli served with cheddar cheese sauce dip garnished with nuts. Broccolis were a little hard to chew but were quite tasty! Especially the dip was amazing. You can miss out on this dish though! For mains, we ordered: 1. Tutto Incluso Pizza: Pizza with a thin crust and added plenty of veggies like broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, baby corn, olives and jalapenos. The veggies were amazing but the pizza tasted a little bland. They should have added some pizza sauce more in the base or something else to make it more delicious. 2. Champagne Risotto: Creamy Risotto made up of three cheese with a little flavour of champagne and served with herbed mushrooms. Yummm! 3. Linguine Romano: It's a different type of pasta. It had cheese, freshly cracked black pepper, kale, capers, lime and parmesan. This was way too bland! You can miss out on this pastas! 4. Arrabiata Penne Pasta: This was one of my favourites here! We were so full that we couldn't go for a dessert! This new place in Bandra is definitely worth giving a try!