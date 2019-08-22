This Posh Young Brand Is Making Stationery You Just Can't Resist

We're all fans of stationery. Well, most of us, anyway. From kitschy notepads to the latest fad, glitter pens *shimmer*, and everything in between; we've been hoarders at some point in our lives. We've loved them from a distance (hello, pretty scissors and staplers!) and even made sure we go out of our way to get the prettiest things to put up on our desks at work. So today, we're here to tell you that there's a lovely new brand called Happy Little Store that's about to make you continue hoarding like never before. Intrigued? Read on. Started by two budding entrepreneurs, Shazia and Yoshita, who understood their TG over a period of time, thanks to incessant meetings at work, this stationery brand has been created to cater to such needs; basically classy stationery that can be used by anybody at any point of time. Their products are made using vegan leather and fabric, with subtle colour schemes and palettes and minimalist designs that will work for everyone. A total #MadeInIndia brand, they have, really smartly, divided their offerings into Write, Read, Play and Organise. The Read section includes bookmarks, the Write section has journals, pencils, custom envelopes, and notebooks & refills. The Play section has sketchbooks, stickers & tags, wooden clips and micro notes; and the Organise section has funky paper clips (omg, you really can't do with just one), diary pen clips, binder clips, mini notepads and even wooden stamps. The brand believes in using local workers to make their gorgeous products, and is completely plastic free (products and packaging). We love the sound of that! We've personally loved their metal and wood bookmarks and their planners, which have definitely come in handy. That's not it, though. Once you're done using your planner diary pages, you have to option to buy refills and continue using the planner. Their price range is pretty great too, starting at INR 150 and going up to INR 2,000 for their journals. If you're looking to get promoted, gift them to your boss! Or hey, just make your workspace stand out with their cool collection. It's totally worth it. And, you're promoting all sorts of good causes (remember - plastic free, local artisans, et al?) so it just makes so much sense, doesn't it? Go on, add to cart already!