One Size Does NOT Fit All: This Inclusive Store Has Sizes Up To 5 XL

Ladies Kitty is the regular neighborhood store for casuals, cotton tops and dresses, but what sets them apart is the fact that they stock a massive collection of outfits for plus-size women, and well, we gotta say thumbs up for inclusivity! Not enough local stores offer large ranges for plus-sized women, and we appreciate this store for doing so. We love that their plus-size collection is at par in number with their generic sizes, and not a consolatory shelf with the bare minimum. They had a great collection of laid-back denims, cotton dresses in styles we haven’t seen much of, and a vast collection of denims (plus sizes included!). They have sizes ranging from XXL to 5XL, so we’re sure you’ll find something that fits just right, if you’re a plus-sized women. The range starts at INR 400, which is super reasonable too. The denims start at INR 600. We suggest heading here for your wardrobe staples, and for pocket-friendly office wear, though these choices are more limited.