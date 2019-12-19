Raid This City Shop For Floral And Net Lehengas From INR 5,000

Don't let wedding wardrobe woes get the best out of you when you have this store to your rescue. Called 'Touch Me' (erm, don't go by the name, or at least try not to!), it's the collection that's worth it all. We love how the net lehengas are so flowy. And we already have our favorite picks from the store. You must go for their neon green plain lehenga, and ask them to get you a floral top stitched to go with it. They range from INR 5,000 onward and we'd say it's not too expensive, considering the fact that the quality is top notch. Another favorite of our's is a turquoise blue lehenga with a beaded blouse and quirky latkans at the back of it. It's perfect for a Sangeet! P. S- The store also sells cut pieces from INR 300 per meter.