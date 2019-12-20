Check Out Uberologie For A New Look Without Spending All Your Money

Uberologie, a small shop located in Bandra West in a small lane off Pali Village, is a great spot to pick up labels and more for men on a budget.

e shop has a lot of variety, so we liked it a lot for that factor. No matter what your taste, you’ll find something to suit it here. Their collection includes printed shirts, Chinese collar shirts, khaki pants, tribal-style shoes, jumpsuits for women and accessories for both men and women.



The high quality and trendy collection was very promising. We spotted classic 100 percent cotton shirts in solid colours, comfortable and versatile men's tracks, casual half-sleeved shirts, flirty dresses, cotton tees, co-ords, denim jackets and more! Their collection of casual shirts for men is particularly varied, and we picked up a very comfortable and classy looking shirt for INR 700.

Prices for men's wear start at INR 300 for tees and goes up to INR 750. Shirts range from INR 550 to INR 1,000. Their women's wear starts at INR 350. Jumpsuits range from INR 600-650 and dresses from INR 500 to 1,000.