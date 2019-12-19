Under One Roof: Make Your Way To This City Spot For All Thing Fun

Mumbaikars are raving about something and it's the city’s latest hotspot - The ORB! Located in the exquisite neighbourhood of JW Marriott Sahar and has restaurants for every occasion. Complementing the lifestyle of Mumbaikars, ORB has a mix of 40+ restaurants, cafes, nightclubs all under one roof. And if you thought that was all, they have pubs and lounges too. You are sure to be spoilt for choice.

Paying it a visit? Check out Nasi & Mee serving the most delicious southeast Asian food. While you’re there, don’t forget to try their signature Singaporean chilli crab! And if, like us, you too are fond of Parsi food, do visit Jumjoji, a Parsi diner with beautiful ambience with old-school vibes. And if you are all set to drink and party over a weekend or just hang out on a Friday night, we suggest you to head to The Play Lounge and Experience Dragonfly as they have the spectacular evenings filled with groovy beats, unique blends and delectable fusion food. ORB also houses a curated mix of brands like ‘Let’s Talk Fish’, a seafood joint. Cheaters is an American Grill that has a really affordable menu that you should also check out. And for anyone who loves mexican & continental food, make sure you visit Rassasy by Barcelos .If you are looking forward to spending some chill time, having a coffee or reading a book or just catch up on conversations with your friends, there are multiple cafes like Starbucks, Love & Latte, Chaayos and Kettlery.

