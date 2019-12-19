Men, Up Your Style Game With Occasion Wear From This Boutique

Vagad's in Thane is a two-level store that's stocked with stylish ethnic wear and occasion wear. And the display is amazing! The store is beautiful, and spacious and the first thing you notice when you walk in is how colour coordinated everything is. If you're looking for a specific style or mood, it's really easy to find what you need here. On display, you'll find rows of gorgeous safas and fetas priced at INR 2,495 up. You'll find cotton kurtas here at INR 3,000 onwards which are ideal for more everyday occasions. If you're looking to shop for wedding wear, you'll find embroidered and heavy Indian outfits at INR 7,000 onwards and a complete 3-piece suit will cost you INR 10,000 up. If you're more into a fusion vibe, you'll also get Indo-Western clothing at INR 12,000 and up! To complete your look, browse through their selection of mojris in a variety of styles and colours.