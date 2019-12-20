Shoe Them Some Love: This Indie Label Makes Vegan Shoes We Love

Based out of Mumbai, Le'Sac is a home-grown shoe, bag and accessory label that's focused on creating sustainable, ethical and vegan shoe options. We're always excited to come across a local brand, and find out what's great in their collection.

Browse the collection and you'll find pretty slider, wedges, mules, and flats. While their range of options change regularly, we absolutely loved the Denim Edit they've got going at the moment. We spotted sliders with denim staps and ruffle detailing, sliders with a funky patchwork pattern and denim block heels. A constant series of collabs keeps their collection fresh and diverse so there's always something new to explore.

So we're saying if you're an animal lover or support sustainable and organic fashion, you might want to give this brand a try.