Vegetarian? Try Out This Outlet ASAP!

GoodDo - The Vegan Eatery is a newly opened cafe at Carter road. It's has a nice and pleasant ambience. They serve fresh quality food at reasonable prices. The taste of their food is so much like non-veg. You can say it's a substitute for Non-Veg. I had the Veg Bytz Makhani, crispy fried Gurbur (burger) and the Biryani. Everything was so so good. It was made from soy. We were served by Chaturthi, the Staff is polite. Overall a great place.