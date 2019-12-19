And you thought Chakala could never be cool. Reise – a travel inspired bar and kitchen is open to feed your wanderlust in that neighbourhood.
Andheri East Woes? Head To Reise, The Travel-Inspired Bar In Chakala
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
Shortcut
What Is It?
An all-day dining bar with globe trotting elements over the walls, it promises to give you a taste of travels around the world. The interiors are based on ‘chameleon concept’- elements are moved according to the things added by travellers. Pops of colour are adorned against dark wood furnishings, walls have been studded with shelves, lined up with old books, fragmented images of traveller memories framed on the walls, antique and souvenirs that aim to tell a story. They will host travel meet-ups to help the community get closer. We’re keeping our ears open for that.
Chow Down
The concept of global cuisine is in tandem with the theme of the restaurant. They’ll serve dishes like kundan tara (tandoor vegetarian appetizer), chicken schnitzel with puttanesca sauce, dim sums, lemon grass chicken kulfi and peri-peri prawn skewers. The menu also includes classic dishes with a twist. We’re giving their ‘Thepla Tocitos’ a try. In case you like to pick what goes on your plate, they also have DIY dishes.
Sip On
Again, they have cocktails inspired by world travel – hot spiced cinnamon rum from Columbia, lemon rosemary gin fizz from Italy, Paloma {grapefruit juice, soda and tequila) from Mexico, Dark and Stormy {ginger ale with dashes of bitters & dark rum} from Bermuda, black Russia {vodka and kahlua served with crushed ice} from Russia and Mudslide (Kahlua, Bailey,chocolate powder, coffee powder and a scoop of vanilla ice-cream) from British Virgin Island.
So, We're Thinking...
We like the concept and are warming up to the idea of fast-changing interiors.The travel meet-ups also seem a great idea for those who like to expand their contact list.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)