Andheri East Woes? Head To Reise, The Travel-Inspired Bar In Chakala

An all-day dining bar with globe trotting elements over the walls, it promises to give you a taste of travels around the world. The interiors are based on ‘chameleon concept’- elements are moved according to the things added by travellers. Pops of colour are adorned against dark wood furnishings, walls have been studded with shelves, lined up with old books, fragmented images of traveller memories framed on the walls, antique and souvenirs that aim to tell a story. They will host travel meet-ups to help the community get closer. We’re keeping our ears open for that.