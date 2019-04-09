Check Into This Heritage Guest House When In Pondicherry!

Villa Helena Heritage Guest House & Restaurant is situated in the heart of White Town and is super accessible to the beach and all the famous cafes of Pondicherry. Besides that, it is a beautifully decorated place and has a peaceful aura. It gives a French colonial feel with those long walls, pretty sitting areas and big bathrooms. Not to mention, the hospitality and people there! There are multiple room options to choose from. I was travelling solo hence opted for a single bedroom on the terrace which was affordable and just perfect in size for me. They have an open space on the ground which is a little cafe with a lot of greens and serves some of the best croissants and iced teas in town. Stay is inclusive of breakfast! My favourite was their in-house massage which was probably better than any of the spas I've been to and costed me just INR 1,300.