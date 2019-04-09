Villa Helena Heritage Guest House & Restaurant is situated in the heart of White Town and is super accessible to the beach and all the famous cafes of Pondicherry. Besides that, it is a beautifully decorated place and has a peaceful aura. It gives a French colonial feel with those long walls, pretty sitting areas and big bathrooms. Not to mention, the hospitality and people there! There are multiple room options to choose from. I was travelling solo hence opted for a single bedroom on the terrace which was affordable and just perfect in size for me. They have an open space on the ground which is a little cafe with a lot of greens and serves some of the best croissants and iced teas in town. Stay is inclusive of breakfast! My favourite was their in-house massage which was probably better than any of the spas I've been to and costed me just INR 1,300.
Check Into This Heritage Guest House When In Pondicherry!
Vegetarians could have a hard time with breakfast since they only provide varieties of eggs, breads, cereals and fruits for breakfast.
₹3,000+
Bae, Pets
