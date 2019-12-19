Get Brocade Silk Starting At INR 100 Per Meter At This Store In Pune

Make your own kurtis, tops, salwar suits and much more from Aakash Fabrics at Sinhagad Road in Pune. Located in one of the by-lanes of Sinhagad Road, Aakash Fabrics is a hub for all kinds of fabrics. The very simple and humble store has a number of materials for all kinds of clothing. It's a rather traditional store in appearance, full of racks from an old-school store. You will find it to be neatly organised according to various colours, materials and prices. The store has a number fabrics such as cotton, satin, silk, velvet, Poona cotton, brocade silk and many such types. The store sources a majority of its fabrics from Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, Delhi and other such textile centres from across the country. The best part is that the prices over here are very low. So if you are a design student or a boutique owner, you might want to save this place. Along with lower prices, the store also offers stitching starting at just INR 150. The prices for stitching keeps on varying depending upon garment that you want made and also the type of cloth you are getting stitched. We found brocade silk in various patterns and colours starting at just INR 100 for a meter. The price for cotton starts at INR 80 a meter. You will also find Poona cotton starting at just INR 180 per meter. You can make a really trendy kurti or a really pretty maxi dress that you can wear for any special occasions. You can also provide them with the design you want and get it stitched from here for a really affordable price. Even if the store provides all kinds of stitching services, it is mainly known for its prefect fitting blouses. You can also get a choli for your lehenga stitched over here.