Kurtas For INR 450, Yes Please! This Kothrud Store Is Where You Must Shop Next

Indian formals are without a doubt the most open to wearing; free, breezy and adaptable. We came across Aastha, a boutique in Kothrud, where you can find affordable kurtis for work wear. It's owned by Leena Thombare and is located on Mehendale Garage Road, Opposite Gandhi Lawns.

Starting at a price as affordable as INR 450 per piece, they are simple, comfortably fit and are using quality fabrics. Aastha- Designer Salwar Kameez is the go-to place to shop for Indian wear. Simple, with no fancy decor or interiors at all in the shop, you can see well-packed kurtis all around the place. They have their own brochure from which you can choose the designing, and they will get you the piece. You tell them what sort of apparel you are searching for, and they'll have a whole exhibit showed before you.

Cotton running fabric, silk woven, georgette made, chiffon, polyester, and net work are the available materials from which you can choose. They offer you variations like printed fabrics, simple jacket kurtis, cut kurtis, sleeveless, indo-western play of designs and much more. Jacket kurtis cost around INR 1,200. The price varies according to the material, designing and any modifications made to it. While the three piece Indo-Western starts at INR 4,000. You can give them your dress material and they will stitch a kurti or a suite for you in INR 350 within a week or two. So head to this place to stock up your wardrobe with some reasonable, everyday use Indian wear.