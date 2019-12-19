Peaceful and Relaxing : Check Out This Resort In Mahabaleshwar For The Perfect Getaway!

What better time to visit a hill station than monsoons! Pune luckily, is surrounded by beautiful hill stations such as Lonavala, Khandali, Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani and Matheran.

Tucked away in one corner of Mahabaleshwar is this hidden gem called Ankur Villas. From the outside it may not look exquisite but wait until you walk inside. Upon entering you will notice that the property is surrounded by a farm land. If you look up, it seems like where the farm ends, the hills just start rising up.



There are several double bed rooms all over the property with a fully functional restaurant. Some of their rooms have floor to ceiling glass windows, which just makes the view of the sunrise even more special! Most of the rooms also come with access to the farmland so you can step out in your pajamas and enjoy a quiet sunset. You can enjoy nature trails, hikes and other outdoor activities as well on this property.



A room at Ankur Villas for two will cost you INR 2,000 approximately. If you are traveling with your gang, make a group booking which might get you interconnected rooms with good deals on food.