Find The Perfect Lehenga For Mehendi & Sangeet At This Kharadi Boutique

Ladies, are you looking for a lehenga you can twirl in or an extravagant anarkali for your BFF's sangeet? Your search ends at B Envy Boutique in Kharadi. The B Envy Boutique was started by a passionate and self-taught fashion designer Sheetal Lavale. This store has ready-to-wear outfits and also customises or designs a fresh outfit for you. The store first opened in 2017, and has since been creating bespoke pieces for women. They source all fabrics from major fabric centres like Surat and Delhi. So you can be sure that the quality of the dresses is quite good. B Envy specialises in lehengas, anarkalis, torsos and practically anything that you want to make. Lavale tells us that most of her designs are inspired by latest Bollywood trends. Apart from trendy clothing, Lavale designs custom outfits as per your style, budget and the occasion. Along with elaborate custom-made dresses the store has a good variety of readymade kurtis, mostly for daily and party wear. From the ready-to-wear collection, lehengas are priced at INR 4000, full-length anarkalis start at INR 3800 and kurtis are priced at a humble INR 500.