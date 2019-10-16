No Need To Call Your NRI Relatives, Bath & Body Works Is Now In Pune

The famous body and skin care brand has arrived in Pune. Located on the ground level in Phoenix Marketcity in Viman Nagar, Bath & Body Works is offering its wide fragrant range. The brand obviously needs no introduction, but for the uninitiated, Bath & Body Works is a 20-year-old brand from the U.S. and offers everything from three-wick fragrant candles to body and skin care products. Follow your nose to the store and pick up items like hand soap in fragrances that include turquoise waters, eucalyptus mint, peach bellini, kitchen lemon and others. If you’re looking to get some glow in time for Diwali, the ‘In The Stars’ range is a great bet. It includes a body mist, body lotion, shower gel, perfume, candles and other items. There’s also their ‘Aromatherapy with Essential Oils’ collection that’s great for anyone who loves the soothing effect of essential oils. The collection is made to help you destress The best part? Their newest collection, ‘One In A Million’ has launched in India alongside their other international stores. The collection includes a shea and vitamin E shower gel and the fragrance overall is very feminine. And, the average price range of products is INR 1,000. The store is also has offers on their candles, for Diwali. But, if you’re looking to gift a fellow Bath & Body Works fan for Diwali, you can obviously make a hamper here. Now you won’t have to rely on your NRI relatives to bring you goodies.