This Shopping Arcade In Deccan Gymkhana Is Where You Can Spend On A Budget

Located next to Poonam Textiles, the Bhosale Shinde Arcade has a number of shops in their property. There are stores for women’s clothing, men’s clothing and even service centres for phone repairs. The best part is a majority of these stores have numerous things for the budget-friendly shopper. From shoes to clothing you will find multiple options over here starting at INR 300 only. Don’t believe us? Check this list out.

Foot World Nx

Need some monsoon shoes? Get some stylish ones from Foot World Nx starting at just INR 400. Along with rain shoes, the store also has a number of shoes fit for everyday wear and even formal shoes. You will also find suede shoes available over here, other brogues for work, slip-ons among others.

Foot World NX

Bhosale Shinde Arcade, Shop G-36, JM Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

Shri Kanchi Collection

Head to the Shri Kanchi Collection store at the arcade and get your hands on all kinds of clothing starting at just INR 200. The store offers everyday wear apparel such as t-shirts, vets, shorts and much more. The store also has very few selected pieces in formals.

Shri Kanchi Collections

Bhosale Shinde Arcade, Shop G-58, JM Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

Om Shoe Collection

Another old shoe store over here, Om Shoe Collection also has a number of shoes in their store. You will find casual shoes, formal shoes, loafers, sports shoes and more starting at INR 350. The store also a few Kolhapuris in their collection.

Om Shoe Collection

Bhosale Shinde Arcade, Ground Floor, Shop 61, JM Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

Ashish Stores

A very small store stacked with a number of options in men’s casuals, Ashish Stores is a good option for budget shopping. The store has a number of t-shirts and shirts available with them. You will also find a number of casual shirts in their collection. The prices here start at INR 250.

Ashish Stores

Bhosale Shinde Arcade, JM Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

    Kool Attire

    Looking for some party wear? Check out Kool Attire in the arcade.This store has a number of casual shirts in prints and solids. You will also find a few cargos, denims and chinos. The prices here start at INR 350.

    Cool Attire

    Bhosale Shinde Arcade, Ground Floor, Shop G-68, JM Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

