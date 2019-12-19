Char Minar Ki Seekh Or Garlic Prawns: This New Eatery Is A Meat Lover's Dream

If you love meat and all things barbecued, Universal Barbeque at Hinjewadi Marunji Road is a new eatery in town that you should be visiting right now. The restaurant is great for freshly made, piping hot, skewered meat. We absolutely enjoyed our chilli garlic prawns, gosht Char Minar ki seekh kebabs and coriander chicken. Having said that, they also serve some lip-smacking vegetarian barbecue dishes too. Highly recommend you try the honey chilli pineapple and bhatti da paneer. We thought all the dishes had beautiful contrasting flavours. Everything was well-cooked and marinated; nothing too oily or greasy or dry. Apart from these, we have heard some rave reviews about their soya chilli crab, kheema and dum biryani. Wash down your food with either a strawberry basil mojito or a cranberry cooler. Another impressive factor about Universal Barbeque was their wide assortment of desserts made fresh and yum at the live counters. Must try their rabdi, mouthwatering jalebis and kesar phirni. Photo Credits: Universal Barbeque