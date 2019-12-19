This New Circus-Themed Cafe Will Serve Alcohol At MRP

Team LBB had the first look of this all-day, resto-bar and believe us when we tell you that this place brings out the child in you. The vibe of the place is such that any grumpy or glum person will have a smile on his face. We loved the meticulously done-up decor and the circus-posters that were fitted in every nook and corner.

There is an indoor as well as outdoor seating. We opted for the outdoor one with Insta-worthy furniture. Thus began our culinary journey, with beautiful gin-based cocktails named Kool-Aid and Lemongrass Martini. What followed next was an elaborate spread of entrees and main-course.

For starters, we had Kasundi Walnut Paneer Tikka and Chicken Kasturi Walnut Kebab, both succulent and cooked to perfection. for mains, we had the herbed rice with spicy chicken in cashew and coriander gravy and four-season Asian beans topped on a bed of aromatic rice as well as five spice pulled-lamb burger. We loved the food that had flavour perfectly infused in them.

Do not miss the chef's speciality which is a Khari with interesting cottage cheese with peas or chicken as well as kheema filling. There is a lot of varieties of circus munchies such as chips, popcorn varieties and nachos. This all-day diner has an interesting menu for desserts as well. Top up your meals with Tres Leches and mango desserts.

We cannot wait to gorge on cotton-candy from the colourful Pinterest-worthy candy cart, that they are going to set up at the entrance in a couple of weeks. Stay tuned for the new dishes, especially Sushi and Mexican ones, that they are gonna add in their menu with time.