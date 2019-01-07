Classy & Sassy: These Bespoke Ensembles Are All About Luxury

Ball gowns, frilly gowns, elegant evening wear, handcrafted lehengas, crop cholis, embellished dupattas, long skirts and much more, we found a designer pret as well as a bespoke label that specialises in everything fabulous. ATARA, a design studio located in Koregaon Park will make you stand out of the crowd with its exquisite designs. Say weddings, and this label has some exquisite pieces of bespoke lehengas and sherwanis for to-be brides and grooms. Not just that, your fashion game for allied wedding functions will be strong as well. The wedding ensembles range between INR 30,000- INR 70,000. We are simply in awe with the gorgeous lace-evening gowns and cocktail dresses they have. Right from pastel hues to shimmery patterns, they have it all. If looking for a gown, check-out their ball-gowns which seem to come right out of fairytales. "Life is too short to wear boring outfits', following this mantra, they keep innovating and retaining the freshness in their designs. Men, don the stylish bandhgalas, Pathanis and Nehru jackets and turn heads at any function you attend next. You can also get stylish coats and tuxes customised. Up your glitz and glam quotient from designs from this gorgeous place. We're sure you'll thank us later. Picture Source: Official FB page of ATARA