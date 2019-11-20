Sip On Some Amazing Freshly Made Smoothies At Drunken Monkey!

Welcome to this amazing place, Drunken Monkey is a chain of smoothie bars, with an outlet opened on J. M. road. The cute little monkey surely knows how to stay fresh on fruit smoothies. Here one would get something really healthy and tasty. More than 200 different types of freshly made smoothies starting from fresh fruits to vegetables to meal replacement to a hangover to protein and the list is long, gosh! The menu is quite interesting and the smoothies consist of very little sugar, rather no sugar. To all the health freaks, this place is right for you. They also have a "hot" Menu consisting of coffee and other interesting stuff. Also not to forget the food menu as well. The owner was really helpful and explained everything too much perfection. The names given in the menu for all the smoothies are very unique and loved it. Here is a glimpse of what I had tasted, 1. Monkey Confidential: P. S. A very confidential and tasty drink, ingredients can't be revealed. 2. Watermelon Electrolyte: Perfect for summertime happiness 3.Choco Nutella: No words to describe this. Really good! 4. Nut Case -Loved the taste and now my favorite 5. Grilled Cheese Sandwich-Nothing special. Just a normal sandwich 6. Italian Chicken Quesadillas -Taste was decent enough Service was good and the price is decent enough. The place is quite small and not many seating arrangements. Would recommend a takeaway option.