This Store In Kothrud Is A One-Stop-Shop For All Kinds Of Home Accessories

Whether you have moved to a new home or need to gift something for a friend's house warming party, Dhanashree Exclusive is just the store for you. From home decor to tableware, this store has got it all. Located on Karve Road, Dhanashree Exclusive is a two-storey store with almost all kinds of home accessories. Whether you need something for your kitchen, living room or just a few things to keep your home clean, this store has it all. You will also find a number of beautiful decor figurines, vases, bowls and much more over here. On the ground floor of the store, you will find a bunch of crockery made from porcelain or fibre. There are a number of beautiful and elegant dinner sets in 42 and 18 pieces. They also have a good variety of casseroles as well. These casseroles are available in copper, brass glass, steel and other materials. They are priced starting at INR 1000. You will also find a number of cooking utensils, which are mostly non-stick,with them. They have kadhais, sauce pans, tavas and other types. There are a few pieces in them which are induction and microwave friendly as well. The prices for these utensils also start at INR 1000. You will also find lemonade containers, wine glasses, scotch glasses, beer mugs, shot glasses, coffee mugs, tea sets and much more. On the same floor, you will also find a number of beautiful figurines and vases starting from INR 500. Going to the first floor, you will find a number of things that will help you keep your home organised and clean. You will find laundry baskets, mops, door mats, containers and much more. If you prefer to be organised, you will find a number boxes and containers to tuck away a lot of items. They also have a number of sippers and thermoses.