Tuck Yourself In At This Colonial Bungalow That's Surrounded By Greenery In Matheran

As India’s first automobile free hill station, Matheran is a crowd favourite among localities and foreigners. Set on the foothills of the Sahyadri Mountains, Matheran offers great view and weather. You can make your way up to the town from the parking lot via a toy train ride, horse ride or a simple 30-minute trek.

Amidst the beauty of this hill station, is the Dune Barr House. A property owned by the Dune Wellness Group, the Dune Barr House is one of their twelve creations from around Asia and is a 170-year-old British mansion. The Dune Barr House’s USP is its verandahs that extend out into a lush forest. The rooms are individually furnished in grand heritage style offering huge levels of comfort. The fun part? They are all named after the famous British families of Bombay, the Parsis and the Bohras. Their refined mix of antique furniture fused with modern bathrooms and amenities will make your stay enjoyable for sure.

You can enjoy many recreational activities such as zip lining, trekking, local shopping and even enjoy the view of the Charlotte lake. There is a beautiful restaurant on the property that serves some delicious meals with breathtaking views. Their specialty lies in Indian and European fusion cuisine and some Parsi and Bohri food.You can enjoy a private dinner too on request. The room rates at this place varies according to season, so make sure you check with the hotel before hand for the correct price.

If you are looking to getaway from the hustle bustle of the city life then Dune Barr House in Matheran is the perfect option.