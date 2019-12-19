Find Casual Shirts, Tees & Pants At This Store In Koregaon Park

Men, your hunt for some cool and classy casuals ends at the DXB store in Koregaon Park. From shirts to t-shirts, this store has all casual apparel for men starting at INR 500. The best part is, it doesn’t just stop at clothing. Located next to Naturals ice-cream parlour in lane seven, it’s not that difficult to spot this store. Probably because it is one of the few men-centric clothing stores here. It mostly offers export surplus goods and you'll find several international brands here for cheap. At this store, you will find a number of shirts in prints, solids and pastels. We found shirts in floral prints and even the vertical lined prints. They were available in cotton and some even in the combination of cotton and nylon. If you are a fan of checks, you can find a large variety over here. They also have shirts in half sleeves. The prices for their shirts starts at INR 800. When it comes to t-shirts, you will find them in round, v-neck and collared shirts as well. In the t-shirt collection as well there are options in prints, solids and pastels. Adding to these, you can choose between full sleeve, half-sleeved and sleeveless t-shirts. Their collection of polo t-shirts is bound to give you a smart look. The store also has a good collection of jackets and hoodies. The prices for the t-shirts starts at INR 350 a piece and jackets start at INR 1,000. The store also has a few cosmetics for men. You will find face wash, hand creams, toners, moisturisers and other stuff. This is apparently their own production which comes from Dubai and the whitening cream comes with a warranty.