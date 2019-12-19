Ladies, This Store In Kothrud Has Shoes For Every Occasion

Prints, sequences, sneakers, plains and much more. Fashion Zone shoe store in Kothrud has over 150 pairs of pretty, elegant as well as everyday shoes for women. Located next to Durga Cafe on Paud Road, this simple store has a lot of varieties for you to choose from. They have party wear, everyday wear, formal and many other options in women's shoes starting at INR 150. Even if this is a roadside store, you cannot bargain here. You can find a number of kalamkari prints in various colours. The print was available in juttis in black, violet, white and several other colours, priced at INR 250. We also found a lot of slip-ons for women in various colours, designs and prints. We really loved the cream coloured (off-white) slip-ons that looked as if they were hand-painted. These shoes had floral patterns and other types of designs. You can pair these shoes with a simple dress and it would stand out in the crowd. These shoes were priced at INR 250. If you are planning a beach vacay but don't have the right kind of footwear, the store has a number of flip-flops. Mind you, these aren't like the trashy ones that you'll normally find, but are actually classy at trashy prices (see what we did there?). They have rubber-sole flip-flops and others too. The flip-flops come in prints and some are plain too. The store also has sneakers too. You will find plain, ones with graphics with flat soles and also with platform heals. You can wear them to work, a party or casually and they are priced starting at INR 300. They also have stilettos and other healed shoes including boots here. Essentially, you'll be spoilt for choice at this store. And, whether you live in Kothrud or are in the neighbourhood, drop in at this store and shop for any kind of shoe you need or are in the mood for.