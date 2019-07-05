Walk Down The Aisle With Gowns From This Boutique In Kharadi

Right before you say, "I do" to a dress for your wedding, check out Felora Boutique boutique in Kharadi for that perfect white gown. Located just a little ahead of the Reliance Mart in Kharadi, Felora Boutique is the perfect store for all Christian brides. The store was started by Fedora Fernandez, who is a passionate designer and understands styling like no one else. She understands that on your special day, you would want to look a little extra special and thus she handpicks only the finest white gowns. The store, is a rather simple one and not like those fancy boutiques in Hollywood chick flicks. However, the store's collection speaks volumes when compared to the size of the place. The owner, Fernandez, herself looks after every customer, ensuring a personal service with every to-be bride. The store majorly sources its gowns from the finest tailors in Hong Kong. Along with sourcing, sometimes the store also provides some customised details in these gowns. The store also helps you in styling the gown and finding the right kind of accessories. The store has gowns in various styles available with them. There are traditional Victorian designs which are elaborate, intricate and have a wider flare. They also have gowns which are on the simpler side. The simple gowns clearly look inspired from Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle wedding gowns. They have gowns with full sleeves, half sleeves and even sleeveless and strapless ones too. The starting range gowns is INR 35,000. So go on, and say 'I Do' to the perfect wedding gown.