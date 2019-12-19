No Lamps To Rub Here! Call This Food Portal That's A Genie Delivering Food Starting At INR 49

What will you do if a genie appears in front of you? You will certainly have a long list of wishes to ask for! We're pretty sure one of your wishes will involve food because ours definitely would. Consider your wish granted and dial up FoodGinie for home-style North Indian food, which will leave you satisfied and not burn a hole in your pocket. They have kitchens in Magarpatta and Pimple Saudagar. While you can dial them up or WhatsApp them for orders, they are also available on other food delivery portals. Zomato has listed the Magarpatta kitchen while Uber Eats delivers from their Pimple Saudagar kitchen. And, the food starts at INR 49 only! College students, working professionals who are craving for ghar ka khana can happily order food from this kitchen. We love their Punjabi snack items such as aloo-pyaaz paratha, Punjabi chole bhature, bedmi puri aloo sabji as well as chat items. Did you know they have excellent executive thali packs starting at INR 59 only? The meal for one thali and executive lunch thali are our favourite as they are economical and yummy. Complete your meals with moong halwa and gulab jamuns, to get a feel of authentic Punjabi meal. Now we have told you about how yummy the food is. Make a note that the packaging is amazing too. Well-packed and tasty, you can order these food boxes for corporate lunches too. Dial-up the portal and FoodGinie will be the genie with yummy food at your doorstep.