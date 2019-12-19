Pune's Local Designer Has Ideas That Make Gorgeous Outfits, Try Them!

Walk along the many lanes of Pune's different neighbourhoods and you'll find designer's big and small. It doesn't take a magnifying glass to spot the endless boutiques that design gorgeous outfits, and some are fit for celebrities. Designing for a few celebs, Ginni Wadhwa has her design studio in Kondhwa. We don't know what's Pune done to deserve the numerous talented designers that dote the city. But, Wadhwa's ideas are worth a trip to Kondhwa. A small studio with big ideas, Wadhwa cuts cloth and chalks away patterns, silhouettes and transcends everything into an outfit that would suit whatever occasion you want to wear it to. Some kurtas and dresses wait in hangers for customers they're designed for while several others are ready-to-wear. Starting at INR 1500, you can buy from a range of casual wear to something more formal. Perhaps, bookmark this for the next wedding or social event in your calendar. Because this designer is guaranteed to fit you into something that's comfortable and trendy, all at once.