Mesmerising Interiors, Floral Themed Decor & Good Food, Drop By Now!

Pimlico is a pretty and artistic floral-themed cafe. Honestly one can't stop clicking pictures over here. The decor is super awesome with vibrant pink, white and blue theme and the concept is different as well. So here is a glimpse of what I had ordered: 1.Hazelnut Frappe- This was a perfect slushy coffee drink to enjoy. It wasn't sweet with a very little amount of chocolate sauce and it tasted quite well. The presentation was nice too. 2. Mix Seafood Pizza-Being a seafood lover, thought of trying this and well this was yummy. It consisted of seafood with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese and with a little mix of spices. The base was thin and crunchy. Good amount of prawn pieces. Tasted too good and loved this. The amount is good enough for even three people. Would recommend. 3.Ratatouille- Its sought of French comfort food. A vegetarian starter consisting of baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, and other selected veggies tossed in spicy red sauce and served with garlic bread. Overall good taste. So had the best experience over here. Totally mesmerizing interiors ❤